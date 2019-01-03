Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif’s take on camouflage style is disappointing

Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport in an oversized camouflage jacket that she teamed with black track pants and a simple black tee.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s look? (Source: Katrinapinkk/Instagram)

After all the New Year celebrations, celebrities are finally coming back home from their vacation. Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen at the airport keeping it casual in an oversized camouflage jacket that she teamed with black track pants and a black tee. Hair left casually open, black sunnies and sneakers completed the look. Needless to say, the Zero actor looked lovely but her choice of outfit is really disappointing. We really wish she would have experimented a little.

Having said that, Kaif can really stun when she chooses to. Few days back, she was seen in a floral dress from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 collection at a Christmas party. The dress, with blouson sleeves, flared skirt and elastic cuffs looked great on her.

Katrina Kaif in a floral print dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in an aubergine-coloured Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. The V-neckline outfit with blue and green details was a nice departure from the outfits donned by the actor. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept simple and was really low on accessories.

Katrina Kaif in an aubergine jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

While promoting Zero, she was also spotted in collared, ankle length jumpsuit from the Australian label Runaway.We really liked the belt detail and the outfit was accessorised with a pair of heels from Jimmy Choo and  jewellery from Black Balloon. The look was rounded off with hair styled into soft waves, well-defined eyes and a neutral palette of make-up.

Katrina Kaif gave us some major fashion goals. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

What do you think of her style?

