From Katrina to Malaika: Times actors stepped out in Tarun Tahiliani creations

Tarun Tahiliani knows how to seamlessly blend colours, designs and silhouettes to create something magical. Thus, it is not surprising that Bollywood divas like wearing his creations and make a style statement. From decadent lehengas to ravishing saris, take a look at the times B-Town stepped out in the ace designer’s creations and made heads turn.

Post-pandemic, people will wear wedding couture but will ensure they reuse: Tarun Tahiliani

Ananya Panday

The SOTY 2 actor looks gorgeous in this black lehenga which features multicolour threadwork along with mirror detailing. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with smokey eyes and a pair of silver earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina dazzled in this pastel pink sheer sari by the designer which features tassel and sequin detailing. The ensemble is perfect for a summer wedding, and we suggest you also keep it minimal with the jewellery and makeup, and let the outfit speak for itself.

Malaika Arora

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked lovely in this multi-coloured sequinned lehenga paired with a tube blouse and red dupatta. A statement choker and poker straight hair rounded out the look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor brought back shararas into the game in this intricately designed outfit that features a distinct neckline. Diamond chandbaalis with a messy ponytail added the finishing touches to her look.

Kriti Sanon

The sharara set is pretty similar to what Shraddha wore, except for the colour and the length of the kurti. We like how she paired it with a neat ponytail and statement earrings.

What do you think about their looks?

