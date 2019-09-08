Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan make heads turn at IIFA press conference

The award season will soon start and actors will be out in all their glory. But before that, you can catch a glimpse of them. Recently at the press conference of IIFA 2019, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were spotted.

Kaif looked gorgeous as she donned denim mini dress. The plunging neckline, puffy sleeves made the outfit stand out and the Zero actor looked absolutely stunning. The look was rounded out a nude make-up palette, light pink lip shade and blue strappy heels.

While Kaif went for an understated look, Dixit was seen looking radiant in a sequinned burgundy dress. We like how it was balanced by teaming it with a matching blazer. The look was rounded out with statement earrings, hair parted at the side and heels.

The look was perfect for stepping out during the day, and we really like how well the actor pulled off the outfit.

Spotted with them was Bharat actor looking dapper in a black shirt, teamed with a blue blazer and matching trousers.

The actors were attending the press conference of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). It will be held in Mumbai from September 16 onwards.

What do you think of their latest looks?