Be it a sari or lehenga, Katrina Kaif can always manage to look like a dream

Though Katrina Kaif’s latest style statements have been more or less boring, the actor recently managed to pull a stunner at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, modelling a flamboyant gold and diamond neckpiece. While her statement necklace along with a pair of tiered jhumkas was the most noticeable thing in her attire, the Tarun Tahiliani sari complemented it well.
Draped in a pastel blue embellished and textured piece, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor looked pretty. For the make-up, she opted for a dewy sheen and glossy lips, and rounded out her look with middle-parted sleek hair.
For another appearance at the store launch, the actor looked beautiful in a peach tulle lehenga set from the soon to be launched #winterfestive collection by Mahima Mahajan. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania accessorised the actor’s look with a dainty gold neckpiece and matching jhumkis. Kaif rounded out the look with nude make-up, a small black bindi and hair parted in the middle.
Earlier, we had seen the 35-year-old step out in a mint green Mishru lehenga set, that had been accessorised with a stunning diamond choker. Though her dewy sheen make-up had complemented her ensemble quite well, we wish she had been more experimental with the eye make-up.
What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.
