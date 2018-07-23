Be it a sari or lehenga, Katrina Kaif can always manage to look like a dream

Katrina Kaif steps out in Tarun Tahilani and Mahima Mahajan outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Katrina Kaif steps out in Tarun Tahilani and Mahima Mahajan outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Though Katrina Kaif’s latest style statements have been more or less boring, the actor recently managed to pull a stunner at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, modelling a flamboyant gold and diamond neckpiece. While her statement necklace along with a pair of tiered jhumkas was the most noticeable thing in her attire, the Tarun Tahiliani sari complemented it well.

Draped in a pastel blue embellished and textured piece, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor looked pretty. For the make-up, she opted for a dewy sheen and glossy lips, and rounded out her look with middle-parted sleek hair.

Katrina Kaif while at the Kalyan store launch. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif while at the Kalyan store launch. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece from Kalyan Jewellers. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece from Kalyan Jewellers. (Source: APH Images)

For another appearance at the store launch, the actor looked beautiful in a peach tulle lehenga set from the soon to be launched #winterfestive collection by Mahima Mahajan. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania accessorised the actor’s look with a dainty gold neckpiece and matching jhumkis. Kaif rounded out the look with nude make-up, a small black bindi and hair parted in the middle.

Earlier, we had seen the 35-year-old step out in a mint green Mishru lehenga set, that had been accessorised with a stunning diamond choker. Though her dewy sheen make-up had complemented her ensemble quite well, we wish she had been more experimental with the eye make-up.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

