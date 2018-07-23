Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

Be it a sari or lehenga, Katrina Kaif can always manage to look like a dream

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, and for her appearance, she opted for an elegant blue sari from the house of Tarun Tahiliani. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Kalyan store launch, Katrina Kaif sari, Katrina Kaif ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif steps out in Tarun Tahilani and Mahima Mahajan outfits. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Though Katrina Kaif’s latest style statements have been more or less boring, the actor recently managed to pull a stunner at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, modelling a flamboyant gold and diamond neckpiece. While her statement necklace along with a pair of tiered jhumkas was the most noticeable thing in her attire, the Tarun Tahiliani sari complemented it well.

Draped in a pastel blue embellished and textured piece, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor looked pretty. For the make-up, she opted for a dewy sheen and glossy lips, and rounded out her look with middle-parted sleek hair.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Kalyan store launch, Katrina Kaif sari, Katrina Kaif ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif while at the Kalyan store launch. (Source: APH Images)

 

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Kalyan store launch, Katrina Kaif sari, Katrina Kaif ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Source: APH Images)

 

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif latest photos, Katrina Kaif fashion, Katrina Kaif Kalyan store launch, Katrina Kaif sari, Katrina Kaif ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with a statement neckpiece from Kalyan Jewellers. (Source: APH Images)

For another appearance at the store launch, the actor looked beautiful in a peach tulle lehenga set from the soon to be launched #winterfestive collection by Mahima Mahajan. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania accessorised the actor’s look with a dainty gold neckpiece and matching jhumkis. Kaif rounded out the look with nude make-up, a small black bindi and hair parted in the middle.

Earlier, we had seen the 35-year-old step out in a mint green Mishru lehenga set, that had been accessorised with a stunning diamond choker. Though her dewy sheen make-up had complemented her ensemble quite well, we wish she had been more experimental with the eye make-up.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

