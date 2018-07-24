Dreamy and surreal: 7 times Katrina Kaif inspired us to add an Indian touch to our party looks

Katrina Kaif gives style buffs a bout of ethnic inspiration with her lehengas and saris. (Source: Varinder Chawla, manishmalhotra/ Instagram) Katrina Kaif gives style buffs a bout of ethnic inspiration with her lehengas and saris. (Source: Varinder Chawla, manishmalhotra/ Instagram)

When it comes to adding an ethnic touch to party looks, Katrina Kaif manages to impress onlookers with her subtle and elegant style. From saris to lehengas, one can rely on the Tiger Zinda Hai actor to look like a dream. If you are looking for some wardrobe inspiration for your next family function, then Kaif’s lookbook should be your go-to option. Here are our favourite curations.

The 35-year-old diva was a stunner at the store launch of Kalyan Jewellers, modelling a flamboyant gold and diamond neckpiece. While her statement necklace along with a pair of tiered jhumkas were the most noticeable thing in her attire, the Tarun Tahiliani sari complemented it well. Draped in a pastel blue embellished and textured piece, she looked pretty.

At a similar event in Indore, the actor looked beautiful in a peach tulle lehenga set from the soon to be launched #WinterFestive collection by Mahima Mahajan. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania accessorised the actor’s look with a beautiful gold neckpiece and matching jhumkis. Kaif rounded out the look with nude make-up, a small black bindi and hair parted in the middle.

Katrina Kaif looked serene in an embellished green mint lehenga. Letting her ensemble do all the talking, she did not add too many accessories to the look. Instead, she rounded it off with a statement neckpiece.

Kaif was seen charming her way into our hearts in a signature Shehla Khan sari during the photo shoot of a jewellery brand that she endorses. The nude-hued ensemble with dreamy gold floral work across the body was paired with a billowy, balloon sleeved blouse in the same shade. We like how there were both modern and traditional elements at play and how it was perfectly synchronised without one overpowering the other.

At Arpita Khan’s Eid bash, Katrina Kaif made a pretty picture clad in a shiny pastel pink suit set with gold embellishments. With nude make-up and a small bindi, she rounded off her look with middle-parted pin-straight hair.

At Baba Siddique’s Iftar party, the actor picked a lovely dove grey floor-length suit from Anjul Bhandari, which was accentuated by a blue and red border and accented with white embroidery work. Stylist Ami Patel kept the accessories subtle and rounded off the actor’s look with a pair of silver jhumkis and bangles.

For Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, Katrina Kaif looked ethereal as ever in a red and beige lehenga from Manish Malhotra, teamed with a red semi-sheer dupatta. Keeping her accessories and make-up minimal, she went for a diamond choker and soft wavy hairdo.

What do you think about the actor’s ethnic style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

