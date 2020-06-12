Check out Katrina Kaif’s 5-minute makeup tutorial

Want to look fresh on your last minute Zoom calls? Katrina Kaif has some cues for you. (Photos: Nykaa video/Designed by Gargi Singh) Want to look fresh on your last minute Zoom calls? Katrina Kaif has some cues for you. (Photos: Nykaa video/Designed by Gargi Singh)

“I like to square up my brows and fill them from underneath for any gaps,” says Katrina Kaif in a video in which she shares tips and tricks behind her flawless makeup. The Ek Tha Tiger actor, who recently launched her makeup brand Kay Beauty, usually keeps it subtle with her makeup. So if you are looking for a quick makeup tutorial that you can fall back on right before that unscheduled Zoom call, take a look at the video below:

Steps

Moisturise your face so that your makeup does not budge and look flaky. Here’s what you need to keep in mind while applying makeup on flaky skin.

Begin by filling in your eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil or a basic dark brown eye shadow. (Here are all the reasons you should have one in your vanity).

Next, conceal your blemishes and spots. Then, apply a contour powder or stick on the crease of your eyes to give it some dimension. Use the same stick and carve out your cheekbones and jawlines. Blend it out using a beauty blender or your fingers.

Don’t forget your forehead; and looks like Katrina believes in it too as she is seen blending out the contour on her forehead, while saying: “it gives you a slightly sun-kissed look”.

Now take your brown eye pencil and underline your lower lash line to make your eyes pop out. Then apply a hint of black kohl on your eyelids, smoke it out, and blend with your lower lash line.

Finally, outline your lips using a lip liner and fill in the gaps. Fill in with a lipstick and also use it as a blush on the apple of your cheeks and blend it out.

