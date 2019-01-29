Katrina Kaif and Karisma Kapoor prove why saris can never go out of style

Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif's sharara sari look is ideal for guests who are planning to attend a wedding this season and is also apt for brides who are looking for pre-wedding festive outfit ideas. Whereas, Karisma Kapoor's sari is perfect for a morning wedding event. 

Katrina Kaif or Karisma Kapoor: Who rocked the sari look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

While traditional Banarsi silks and Chanderi saris are making a comeback, thanks to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone’s wedding trousseaus that inspired this change, for those of you who are still not sure of carrying traditional styles, a slight contemporary touch can amp up your fashion game. If you are looking for some fashion inspiration, you can take cues from Katrina Kaif’s latest fusion look on how to style ethnic wear.

At the recent Umang Police Awards 2019 in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif wore a lovely deep red sharara sari from Manish Malhotra’s collection. The fusion attire was draped in a unique style that made it look like a sari. Accessorising her outfit with a statement neckpiece, the actor went for minimal make-up and straight hair to round out her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif was present at Umang Police Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif wore a red outfit at the event. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif looked lovely in red. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor also wore a rose colour sari by Varun Bahl. The gorgeous pink georgette sari was paired with a white embroidered blouse. Stylist Eshaa Amiin rounded off the look with a messy bun and a pair of earrings from Anmol Jewellers.

Both the sari looks are different yet unique in their own way. The sharara sari look is ideal for guests who are planning to attend a wedding this season and is also apt for brides who are looking for pre-wedding festive outfit ideas. Whereas Kapoor’s sari is perfect for a morning wedding event.

Check some of the pictures here.

Karisma Kapoor was present at the Umang Police Awards 2019 in Mumbai. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor wore a Varun Bahl sari. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Karisma Kapoor looked lovely in traditional six-yards. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of their latest look?

