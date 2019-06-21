Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut play with stripes; give boss lady vibes

Some trends, such as polka dots and stripes, never go out of style and have loyal fans who swear by them. But it just adds to the charm when you spot your favourite Bollywood celebrities also rocking the trends. So was the case when we recently spotted Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut looking glamorous in striped ensembles.

The Bharat actor chose to wear a striped black and white pantsuit to an event recently. The ensemble, which had thin, vertical black stripes was teamed with a simple v-neck top underneath. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops, while dewy make-up and a messy ponytail rounded out her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Ranaut, on the other hand, was seen strutting out of the airport making a statement in striped shorts and a matching blazer from Topshop, which was teamed with a plain white t-shirt.

The Manikarnika actor rounded out her look with nude-coloured stilettos from Dior. Keeping her look simple yet stylish, she accesorised it with round-rimmed shades and handbag.