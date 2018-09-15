Katrina, Jahnvi, Anushka: Everytime they go for B-Town’s favourite beachy waves, they win the game

Here’s how you can create gorgeous waves! (Source: Instagram) Here’s how you can create gorgeous waves! (Source: Instagram)

With Durga Puja and Navratri almost knocking on our door, most of you must have already started planning your shopping trips. But good outfits often fail to live up to the look if your hair decides to play spoilsport. Hence, it’s always a good idea to style your hair according to your outfit. But where does one start from? Well, who better than the Bollywood fashionistas along with their bevy of hairstylists to take inspiration from?

While we have seen a lot of hairstyle trends come up in 2018, one classic hairdo that has had a makeover, time and again, is the beach waves. Let’s take a look at how you can achieve the perfect one.

To make beach waves, you will need clips for sectioning your hair, a hair curler, texturizing spray, and a comb.

Next, start by sectioning two-thirds of your hair and spraying a heat protectant to the rest of the hair. After that’s taken care of, use a curler and wrap a section of your hair.

After a few seconds, release your hair and pull it so as to avoid tight curls. After finishing curling, use the texturizing spray to give it a voluminous, shiny look.

Here’s a video of how you can get it done:

Here are some variations donned by the actors. Take a look at the photos here:

ALSO READ| From warm blonde to metallic accessories: Celebrity hairstylists Hiral Bhatia and Sanky Evrus on the hottest hairstyle trends

Have you tried doing beach waves? Let us know how it turned out in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd