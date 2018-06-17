Katrina, Jacqueline, Sonakshi rule the room with their ethnic attires at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid bash

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Since fashionistas like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha were present at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, it's hardly a surprise the get-together was a sartorial blast. And to help you take some ethnic inspirations here's the highlights of the party last night.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 17, 2018 7:06:35 pm
Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news Sonakshi Sinha (L), Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif (R) give us ethnic inspirations at Arpita Khan’s Eid bash. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Bollywood A-listers gathered under one roof on Saturday evening to celebrate the festivities of Eid. The bash was hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. With the Tiger Zinda Hai actor’s khandaan and his Race 3 co-stars, among others, in attendance at the party, it was a glamorous affair.

Since fashionistas like Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif were also present, it’s hardly a surprise the get-together was a sartorial blast. And to help you take some ethnic inspirations here are the highlights of the party last night.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made a pretty picture clad in a shiny pastel pink suit set with gold embellishments. With nude make-up and a small bindi, she rounded off her look with middle-parted pin-straight hair.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla) Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha

The 31-year-old stepped out in a sunny yellow sheer suit with a complementing white slip. The intricately floral embroidered piece with a fringe-hem dupatta was appealing in its simple charm. She accessorised it with a glittery bindi.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Lulia Vantur

The 37-year-old also opted for florals at the party. She was clad in a sheer floral printed kurta, embellished at the border. It was teamed with a pair of white pallazo pants. She paired it with a tulle pink dupatta.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 star was spotted in a pink floral printed anarkali suit, accentuated by gold border. We like the one-shoulder cut on the piece that was teamed with stunning silver heels.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla) Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi took a detour with black ethnics and a heavily gold woven bodice. She complimented the look with her mane of wild curls.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty opted to go with pastel hues and soft colours for the Eid party. With a subtle threadwork and a slight asymmetrical touch on the kurta, we think the actor’s pick was interesting.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah

Shah made heads turn in a fishtail black sari with a floral printed blouse from Manish Malhotra. Though we think the outfit was interesting, we think the styling could have been better, particularly the low pallu drape.

Arpita Khan eid bash, eid party bollywood, salman khan eid party, katrina kaif eid party, jacqueline fernandez eid party, huma qureshi eid party, sonakshi sinha eid party, indian express, indian express news (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

