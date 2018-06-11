Baba Siddique’s Iftar party: Katrina, Jacqueline, Shilpa show how to give your ethnic wardrobe a trendsetting make-over with these outfits

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra give us ethnic wear goals at the iftar bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra give us ethnic wear goals at the iftar bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Many A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty Kundra attended the iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique. For the festivities, the Bollywood celebrities stepped out in their ethnic avatars and made some charming style statements. Here’s a round-up of all the looks that caught our attention.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor picked a lovely dove grey floor-length suit from Anjul Bhandari, which was accentuated by a blue and red border and accented with white embroidery work. Stylist Ami Patel kept the accessories subtle and rounded off the actor’s look with a pair of silver jhumkis and bangles.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a grey suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looked lovely in a grey suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 star stepped out in a mustard anarkali from the Whimsical Fantasy 2 collection of designer Mahima Mahajan. The traditional dupatta drape was swapped for a trendier cape attached to the actor’s shoulders and we think the beauty aced the fusion look.

Jacqueline Fernandez picked a mustard anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez picked a mustard anarkali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty went all out maximalist in a heavily embellished Simar Dugal ensemble. The midnight blue number with generous gold gota work, interrupted by pops of hot pink, was accessorised with statement earrings and a glitzy clutch. The actor went heavy-handed with the make-up as well and the dewy tones with dark kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look nicely.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept her style statement maximalist in a blue ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra kept her style statement maximalist in a blue ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy glowed in a pristine white sharara suit from Priya Chhabria. She complemented her silver spangled outfit with an ivory clutch and gold and peacock green jhumkis.

Mouni Roy shone in a pristine white sharara. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni Roy shone in a pristine white sharara. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi sought to go subtle in an ice blue and lemon yellow sharara piece. We think it was a boring pick and the statement earrings along with her mane of wild curls did not go well with the ethnic ensemble.

Huma Qureshi went with muted shades of blue and yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi went with muted shades of blue and yellow. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Paul

Manish Paul looked dapper in a sea-green jacket that he paired with white pants.

Manish Paul at the Iftar bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Manish Paul at the Iftar bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think carried their outfit well? Let us know in the comments below.

