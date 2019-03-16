Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 10 – Mar 16)

Whether it be a tracksuit or a simple jeans and t-shirt look, celebrities opted for comfort while keeping it stylish. Casual and athleisure wear seems to the preferred travel look for celebrities this week. From Katrina Kaif to Jacqueline Fernandez, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Katrina Kaif

There’s no denying that Katrina Kaif can pull off any look and make it look stylish. So it’s no surprise that she effortlessly carried off the denim on denim trend at the airport recently. Dressed in blue jeans, which was paired with a white t-shirt and a matching denim jacket, the Zero star looked simple yet chic. Hair tied in a ponytail, strappy footwear and a pair of sunglasses rounded out her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez had her fashion game on point with her latest look at the airport. Dressed in a denim pantsuit which was teamed with a white shirt and white sneakers, the Roy actor aced the casual look. The knee-high slit in the pants gave the ensemble a chic twist. A pair of earrings and a black handbag accessorised her look.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, who will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in upcoming film Kesari, was spotted wearing a white and blue tracksuit set at the airport recently. Keeping the look athleisure, the actor teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers. A pop of pink on the lips, loose hair and a handbag rounded out the look.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan opted for a casual look as he was spotted leaving for Dubai at the airport. Dressed in blue jeans, black t-shirt and a black jacket, the Sultan actor kept his look simple. He wore a pair of black shoes to complete the look.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Other celebrities rocking the athleisure trend this week included Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh. Spotted at the Mumbai airport before leaving for London where the Piku star unveiled her Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds, the couple aced the look. While Singh wore a Gucci set paired with black Adidas shoes and a bucket hat, Padukone wore a striking orange tracksuit from Nike. She carried a black handbag and opted to team her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor looked chic in a printed white T-shirt that was teamed with a pair of ankle length blue jeans and a belt. Giving accessories a miss, the Stree actor carried an oversized handbag and wore a pair of sunglasses to complement her look. White shoes, loose hair and a no make-up completed her look.

