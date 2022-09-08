Katrina Kaif is a vision to behold as she joins Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi on Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi — who will be seen together in Phone Bhoot — are the latest celebrity guests on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan. While they were at their candid best — the teaser is proof of the same — the celebrities also, as always, put their best fashion foot forward for their appearance.

Katrina, who never misses a chance to showcase her love for prints, opted for a satin black and white striped shirt dress that featured a spread collar neckline. Accessorised with a pair of silver hoops, she completed the outfit with grey strappy stilettoes. Wearing her hair loose, her dewy make-up added the perfect finishing touches.

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, once again, made us skip a heartbeat with his dapper look. The actor aced the all-black look in a black shirt, pants, and leather jacket. Keeping it chic and stylish, he teamed the outfit with a silver chain and his infectious smile.

Ishaan Khatter, too, thoroughly impressed with his casual style in a funky shirt that featured-asymmetrical print styled with white pants.

He accessorised the outfit with a brown belt, matching loafers, a sleek chain and handcuff bracelet.

