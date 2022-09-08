scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Katrina Kaif is a vision to behold as she joins Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi on Koffee with Karan

Ahead of their upcoming release, Phone Bhoot, the trio made a stunning appearance on the celebrity chat show

Koffee with karanKatrina, Ishaan and Siddhant will be seen together in 'Phone Bhoot' (Source: Katrina Kaif /Siddhant Chaturvedi /Ishaan Khatter /Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi — who will be seen together in Phone Bhoot — are the latest celebrity guests on the popular chat show Koffee with Karan. While they were at their candid best — the teaser is proof of the same — the celebrities also, as always, put their best fashion foot forward for their appearance.

Katrina, who never misses a chance to showcase her love for prints, opted for a satin black and white striped shirt dress that featured a spread collar neckline. Accessorised with a pair of silver hoops, she completed the outfit with grey strappy stilettoes. Wearing her hair loose, her dewy make-up added the perfect finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) 

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, once again, made us skip a heartbeat with his dapper look. The actor aced the all-black look in a black shirt, pants, and leather jacket. Keeping it chic and stylish, he teamed the outfit with a silver chain and his infectious smile.

Ishaan Khatter, too, thoroughly impressed with his casual style in a funky shirt that featured-asymmetrical print styled with white pants.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) 

He accessorised the outfit with a brown belt, matching loafers, a sleek chain and handcuff bracelet.

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

