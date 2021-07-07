scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

Katrina Kaif is a mood in this tie dye co-ord set; see pics

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was spotted looking lovely in a pair of light purple separates.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2021 8:50:03 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif’s style can best be described as chic and comfortable. While the actor wears her share of elaborate gowns and breezy dresses, she is equally at ease in athleisure and gym wear. Her latest look is proof.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was spotted looking lovely in a pair of light purple tie-ye coord set which was tyled with her hair tied in a knot. The look was further completed with filled-in eyebrows and pink lip shade.

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in this lehenga set; see pics

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

One look at her Instagram reinstates the Zero actor’s neat style. Take a look at the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She is equally impressive when it comes to nailing red carpet looks. The actor’s style has evolved over the years. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

What do you think of her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Cannes 2021 red carpet: Helen Mirren, Jodie Foster up the fashion game

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 07: Latest News

Advertisement