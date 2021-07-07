Katrina Kaif is a mood in this tie dye co-ord set; see pics

July 7, 2021 8:50:03 pm
Katrina Kaif’s style can best be described as chic and comfortable. While the actor wears her share of elaborate gowns and breezy dresses, she is equally at ease in athleisure and gym wear. Her latest look is proof.
Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was spotted looking lovely in a pair of light purple tie-ye coord set which was tyled with her hair tied in a knot. The look was further completed with filled-in eyebrows and pink lip shade.
Check out the pictures here.
One look at her Instagram reinstates the Zero actor’s neat style. Take a look at the pictures.
She is equally impressive when it comes to nailing red carpet looks. The actor’s style has evolved over the years. Here are some instances.
What do you think of her look?
