Katrina Kaif looks lovely in this floral ruched dress; see pics

Katrina Kaif looks lovely on any occasion — whether on the red carpet or while doing daily chores. The Bharat actor was recently spotted looking resplendent in a ruched dress from H&M. The full sleeves, deep V neck and ruffle details at the hem made it the perfect pick for summer. Keeping her hair open, the simple yet chic look was completed with dewy make-up, smokey eyes and hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen walking the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. The festive collection was titled ‘Maahrumysha’, and Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous in an intricately embroidered black lehenga.

The outfit accentuated her frame well and the look was rounded out smokey eyes, statement neckpiece and hair parted at the side. Speaking on the collection, the designer said, “This show is very special for me as this is an expansive collection with diverse fabrics; in wool, cotton and silk. I’ve refreshed the wedding palette in a more millennial and modern way. The whole collection is done in muted and vintage tones which makes it modern and glamorous, yet timeless.”

What do you think of her latest look?