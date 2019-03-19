Katrina Kaif kept things simple in this red Naeem Khan dress

Katrina Kaif might play it safe when it comes to experimenting with fashion, but she can effortlessly pull off any look and wow with her sartorial choices – something she did recently. The actor attended Hello Hall of Fame Awards and looked lovely in a red Naeem Khan body hugging dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept understated and simple. Hair parted at the centre, earrings and strappy heels completed the look.

Sonam Kapoor too was spotted at the event in a two-coloured block gown by Celia Kritharioti from her Spring 2019 collection. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the floor-length pink and neon coloured noodle strap tafetta outfit was accessorised with a pair of heart-shaped blue sapphire earrings from Zoya Jewels. We quite liked the eye make-up by Arti Nayar and Hiral Bhatia and think it went well with the look.

Kaif was earlier spotted giving us major summer fashion goals in an off-shoulder buttoned dress from the label Alina Cernatescu. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, we really liked how the look was kept simple and was completed with a messy ponytail and a nude shade of lipstick.

The actor was also seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, where she looked stunning in an Anita Dongre ensemble. The floral printed blue blouse, lehenga and the matching dupatta worked really well. Minimal make-up and a gorgeous neck-piece from Tanishq completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?