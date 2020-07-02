Katrina Kaif looks summer ready in this gingham dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

We all might be stuck at home, but that is no excuse to not dress up once in a while. Much like everything else, celebrities have been leading from the front even in this. Recently, Katrina Kaif was seen looking lovely in a gingham dress from the label asos.

We quite like how understated the look was, and the dress makes for perfect summer wear.

Prior to this, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was seen in a multicoloured striped bodycon dress from Italian brand DSquared2. She had completed the look with matching multicoloured sneakers from Reebok.

A little looking up revealed that the outfit, though seemingly simple, costs a staggering USD 1280 (Rs 96,800), as per modesens.com.

Other actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were also seen giving some summer fashion goals. She was seen in a Bhaane dress which was styled with kohled eys and a sleek hairdo. “The only thing that makes me smile in this blistering heat is this @bhaane dress that’s chic but feels like a airy kaftaaan!” she wrote while sharing the picture.

What do you think of her look?

