Katrina Kaif, Frieda Pinto, Richa Chadha: Bollywood celebrities attend special screening of Love Sonia

Many Bollywood stars turned up at the special screening of Love Sonia in Mumbai. The film stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead along with Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, and Manoj Bajpayee, and is a hard-hitting drama that focuses on sex trafficking in India.

In what was a star studded event, the people of B-Town showed up for its special screening in designer ensembles. Katrina Kaif attended the screening in a black shirt teamed with a pretty floral print skirt. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a pair of drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha picked a white floral print dress layered with a pink sheer outfit. She accessorised her outfit with brown heels and oversized hoop earrings. A neutral make-up palette with red lips gave finishing touches to her look.

Frieda Pinto was seen clad in a red and blue fringe dress featuring lace sleeves from Ellie Saab that was styled with black heels. A neatly-tied ponytail with red lips and well-defined eyes completed her look.

Kalki Koechlin too turned for the special screening wearing a light blue dress teamed with white strappy heels. A no make-up look and a short hairdo rounded off her look well.

Mrunal thakur looked lovely in a white assymetric skirt and semi-sheer, collared top from Alpana Neeraj. Beige heels from Zara and a statement ring by Minerali Strore were accessorised with her outfit. A nude make-up palette with centre-parted sleek hairdo completed her look.

