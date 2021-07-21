Katrina Kaif nails summer fashion in this floral co-ord set

Florals are a versatile print. You can wear them in any season and also any occasion. If you need some celeb inspiration, Katrina Kaif‘s latest outings is what you need to check out.

The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a floral printed co-ord set from the brand Summer Somewhere which consisted of a crop top with softly elasticated sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder teamed with comfortable high-waist Fiji shorts.

The look, styled by Ami Patel, was completed with minimalist gold earrings, a gold chain, and a messy ponytail.

All you need to do is add espadrilles to make it the cutest brunch outfit ever!

Katrina never fails to impress when it comes to stepping out in style. The Zero actor's style can be described as chic and comfortable and this look is proof.

There are a hundred different ways to ace floral wear and she has many style tricks up her sleeve!

Katrina paired this lovely floral outfit with a peach sling bag and black sandals.

If you are talking about dresses then the trick is to keep it comfy and chic.

What do you think of her looks?