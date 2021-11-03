scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Katrina Kaif is here to chase away your mid-week blues this Prabal Gurung outfit

Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was accessorised with statement jhumkis, lots of kajal and blow dried hair.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 3:00:28 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, and in turn, also setting massive style goals. And it was no different when she was recently seen in a blue corset and flowy skirt set from Prabal Gurung. The outfit was a confluence of two shades of blues, with a hit of white.

Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit was accessorised with statement jhumkas, lots of kajal and blow dried hair. Needless to say the actor looked absolutely lovely!

 

Despite she sticking with ethnic mostly, her promotional looks have been gorgeous. As such, in case you are looking for some Diwali inspiration, you can take tips from her.

 

What do you think of her look?

