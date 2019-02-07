Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif is a boss lady in this pantsuit from Emporio Armani

Katrina Kaif almost always hits the mark when it comes to her sartorial choice. Recently, for Tie Con event in Mumbai, the actor was seen wearing a grey pantsuit from the label, Emporio Armani. We think she looked rather chic.

Katrina Kaif looks like a diva in this Armani pantsuit. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Not the one to make bold or experimental choices, when it comes to her sartorial picks, Katrina Kaif, still somehow always manages to turn heads and impress the fashion police.

Recently, for the Tie Con event in Mumbai, the actor was seen wearing a grey pantsuit from the label, Emporio Armani. Hair kept loose and minimal make-up defined her look well. She accessorised her ensemble with statement rings and minimal earrings. We really liked how she kept her look chic yet casual and did so, quite effortlessly.

Check out her pictures here.

Prior to this, while attending director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen wearing a full-sleeves red dress featuring a plunging neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed it with silver strappy heels. While her make-up was kept minimal, her gorgeous wavy hairdo complemented her look nicely. We think she managed to pull off the outfit effortlessly.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Katrina Kaif in a red silk dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen sashaying down the airport clad in an oversized camouflage jacket that she teamed with black track pants and a black tee. Hair left casually open, black sunnies and sneakers completed the look. But we think her choice of outfit was really disappointing.

What do you think of her latest look?

