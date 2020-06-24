Katrina is a breath of fresh air in this multicoloured dress; here’s what the look cost

Katrina Kaif in a multicoloured dress. (Source: katrinakaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif in a multicoloured dress. (Source: katrinakaif/Instagram)

From casual outfits to ethnic wear, Katrina Kaif pretty much aces every look. While we have not spotted the Bharat actor stepping out of late, she recently gave us major summer fashion goals in a multicoloured striped bodycon dress.

She shared some pictures on Instagram, take a look below:

The sleeveless multicoloured dress, from the Italian brand DSquared2, not only looked vibrant but also accentuated the actor’s svelte frame.

As simple as the dress looks, turns out it costs a whopping USD 1280 (Rs 96,800), as per modesens.com.

The bonafide fashionista teamed the dress with a pair of rainbow sneakers by Reebok, priced at Rs 6,999, as per the brand’s official website. The total cost of the look adds up to approximately Rs 103, 800.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor kept her look simple as she ditched accessories and kept her hair open.

What do you think of Katrina’s look?

