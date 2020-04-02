Katrina Kaif in these ethnic outfits will brighten up your day

What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

One can always take inspiration from Katrina Kaif for fitness, but she is also one of the few actors who nails ethnic wear effortlessly. In case you are having a rough day, pictures of her looking as pretty as she does might make things better. Here are some of our favourite looks of the Bharat actor.

It is difficult to look away from Katrina in this ensemble by designer Shehlaa Khan. The pastel pink sheer sari was paired with an off-shoulder blouse, but it was the neckpiece that truly elevated the look.

The actor looked like royalty in this ensemble. (Source: Shehlaa Khan/Instagram) The actor looked like royalty in this ensemble. (Source: Shehlaa Khan/Instagram)

In another instance, she had stepped out in a Manish Malhotra ensemble which consisted of a deep V-neck velvet blouse which was teamed with a matching lehenga with intricate embroidery. The look was accessorised with matching earrings a stunning neckpiece.

Katrina Kaif nailed this black and golden lehenga. (Source: Katrina Kaif) Katrina Kaif nailed this black and golden lehenga. (Source: Katrina Kaif)

When not opting for elaborate lehengas and saris, Katrina is usually seen keeping it simple. The good news is she still looks just as stunning. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor looked lovely in this peach kurti set. The make-up is right on point, so is the smokey eye look.

Katrina Kaif can pull off even a simple kurti set. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif can pull off even a simple kurti set. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

The actor looked like a vision in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. The fitted black crop top was paired with a contrasting floral-printed skirt and dupatta. The look was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this ensemble. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this ensemble. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

This remains one of our favourite looks. The actor looked stunning in this blush pink sari from Sabyasachi. We love how understated and elegant the whole look was, teamed with a matching full sleeve blouse and accessorised with the designer’s patent belt.

Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Which is your favourite look of the actor? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

During the promotions of Sooryavanshi, the actor was seen looking lovely in this floral printed lehenga from Sabyasachi. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was accessorised with statement earrings, a lot of mascara and hair parted at the centre.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in this lehenga. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Katrina Kaif looked lovely in this lehenga. (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

What do you think of her looks?

