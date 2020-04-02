Katrina Kaif in these ethnic outfits will brighten up your day

One can always take inspiration from Katrina Kaif for fitness, but she is also one of the few actors who nails ethnic wear effortlessly. In case you are having a rough day, pictures of her looking as pretty as she does might make things better. Here are some of our favourite looks of the Bharat actor.
It is difficult to look away from Katrina in this ensemble by designer Shehlaa Khan. The pastel pink sheer sari was paired with an off-shoulder blouse, but it was the neckpiece that truly elevated the look.
In another instance, she had stepped out in a Manish Malhotra ensemble which consisted of a deep V-neck velvet blouse which was teamed with a matching lehenga with intricate embroidery. The look was accessorised with matching earrings a stunning neckpiece.
When not opting for elaborate lehengas and saris, Katrina is usually seen keeping it simple. The good news is she still looks just as stunning. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor looked lovely in this peach kurti set. The make-up is right on point, so is the smokey eye look.
The actor looked like a vision in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. The fitted black crop top was paired with a contrasting floral-printed skirt and dupatta. The look was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece.
This remains one of our favourite looks. The actor looked stunning in this blush pink sari from Sabyasachi. We love how understated and elegant the whole look was, teamed with a matching full sleeve blouse and accessorised with the designer’s patent belt.
During the promotions of Sooryavanshi, the actor was seen looking lovely in this floral printed lehenga from Sabyasachi. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was accessorised with statement earrings, a lot of mascara and hair parted at the centre.
What do you think of her looks?
