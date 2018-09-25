Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Katrina Kaif raises the glam quotient in an emerald green dress

The soft texture of the dress accentuated Katrina Kaif's toned physique. Playing safe with her make-up like always, she went for a nude palette and blush pink lips. Take a look at the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 25, 2018 7:18:52 pm
Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif neha dhupia show, Katrina Kaif green dress, Katrina Kaif pictures, Katrina Kaif style file, Katrina Kaif fashion style, Katrina Kaif movies, Katrina Kaif songs, indian express, indian express news Do you like Katrina Kaif in this emerald green dress? (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Related News

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif is known to keep it simple. But this time, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor raised the glamour quotient in a satin emerald green dress, with a blazer collar and a wrap-around detailing on the side.

The soft texture of the dress accentuated Kaif’s toned physique. Playing safe with her make-up like always, she went for a nude palette and blush pink lips. Kaif rounded off the look with white kitten heels and golden danglers. Although we like her faultless look, we think it was a bit too dressy for a podcast recording with Neha Dhupia.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif looks like an absolute dream in this nude Shehla Khan sari 

Check out some of the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif neha dhupia show, Katrina Kaif green dress, Katrina Kaif pictures, Katrina Kaif style file, Katrina Kaif fashion style, Katrina Kaif movies, Katrina Kaif songs, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a satin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Dhupia wore a maroon skirt which she paired with a simple white T-shirt and layered with a black and white striped blazer. She went for comfy black boots and kept her make-up minimal. Even though she has been acing maternity style, this is one look we do not like.

Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif neha dhupia show, Katrina Kaif green dress, Katrina Kaif pictures, Katrina Kaif style file, Katrina Kaif fashion style, Katrina Kaif movies, Katrina Kaif songs, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia posed for cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just in case you can’t stop yourself from wondering as to where you have seen a similar look to Kaif’s then let us refresh your memory. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in an emerald green outfit, comprising of a satin top featuring trumpet sleeves and tulle pants. The Quantico actor kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her outfit with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s tangerine power suit is the brightest formal wear you’ll see 

Check out some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra movies Priyanka Chopra accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra movies The Quantico girl kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra movies Chopra’s elegant emerald outfit featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with a tulle pant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look between the two? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement