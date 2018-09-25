Katrina Kaif raises the glam quotient in an emerald green dress

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif is known to keep it simple. But this time, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor raised the glamour quotient in a satin emerald green dress, with a blazer collar and a wrap-around detailing on the side.
The soft texture of the dress accentuated Kaif’s toned physique. Playing safe with her make-up like always, she went for a nude palette and blush pink lips. Kaif rounded off the look with white kitten heels and golden danglers. Although we like her faultless look, we think it was a bit too dressy for a podcast recording with Neha Dhupia.
Meanwhile, Dhupia wore a maroon skirt which she paired with a simple white T-shirt and layered with a black and white striped blazer. She went for comfy black boots and kept her make-up minimal. Even though she has been acing maternity style, this is one look we do not like.
Just in case you can’t stop yourself from wondering as to where you have seen a similar look to Kaif’s then let us refresh your memory. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in an emerald green outfit, comprising of a satin top featuring trumpet sleeves and tulle pants. The Quantico actor kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her outfit with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.
Which is your favourite look between the two? Let us know in the comments below.
