Katrina Kaif raises the glam quotient in an emerald green dress

Do you like Katrina Kaif in this emerald green dress? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Do you like Katrina Kaif in this emerald green dress? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to fashion, Katrina Kaif is known to keep it simple. But this time, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor raised the glamour quotient in a satin emerald green dress, with a blazer collar and a wrap-around detailing on the side.

The soft texture of the dress accentuated Kaif’s toned physique. Playing safe with her make-up like always, she went for a nude palette and blush pink lips. Kaif rounded off the look with white kitten heels and golden danglers. Although we like her faultless look, we think it was a bit too dressy for a podcast recording with Neha Dhupia.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a satin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a satin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Dhupia wore a maroon skirt which she paired with a simple white T-shirt and layered with a black and white striped blazer. She went for comfy black boots and kept her make-up minimal. Even though she has been acing maternity style, this is one look we do not like.

Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia posed for cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia posed for cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Just in case you can’t stop yourself from wondering as to where you have seen a similar look to Kaif’s then let us refresh your memory. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in an emerald green outfit, comprising of a satin top featuring trumpet sleeves and tulle pants. The Quantico actor kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her outfit with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Quantico girl kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The Quantico girl kept her make-up minimal with plum lips and soft curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Chopra’s elegant emerald outfit featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with a tulle pant. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Chopra’s elegant emerald outfit featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with a tulle pant. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which is your favourite look between the two? Let us know in the comments below.

