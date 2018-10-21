Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in this pink Masaba Gupta sari

Katrina Kaif is giving us some major fashion goals in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express/Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

It goes without saying that Katrina Kaif looks effortlessly striking almost every single time. As far as the sartorial choices of the actor are concerned, she generally keeps things simple and elegant. But trust her to experiment and floor us as and when she does. Recently for the Durga Puja celebrations, the actor was spotted in a pink banana leaf saree from the label House of Masaba. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, this was teamed with a cream and gold blouse from the same designer. The combination worked extremely well and was a perfect festive morning wear.

The look was rounded with gold earrings, nude palette and blush pink lips while gold earrings, bangles and hair parted at the side completed it. The actor looked ravishing to the say the least and we can only hope that we see her experimenting more in the future.

Trust the actor to rock both ethnic as well as contemporary look. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was spotted in a satin emerald-green dress recently and looked lovely. The attire complemented the actor’s svelte frame. Blush pink lipstick, minimal make-up, golden danglers and white kitten heels rounded the look.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/The Indian Express)

Kaif clearly is giving us some major fashion goals in this look and can one take a tip or two on how to stand out in the crowd without making much of an effort.

