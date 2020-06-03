Celebs love Sabyasachi lehengas and we totally get why

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their looks? (Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sabyasachi has emerged as one of Bollywood’s favourite designer for all occasions. His creations have been donned by leading B-Town ladies at weddings, promotions and even festivals. Here are some instances.

Anushka Sharma might have immortalised the pink lehenga she wore at her wedding, but she has also nailed outfits by the designer on various other events. On Diwali last year, she had stepped out looking gorgeous in a multicoloured lehenga with minaret motifs. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes.

Katrina Kaif wears Sabyasachi’s clothes often, but we dig this look. She nailed this black lehenga and it is difficult to look away from her toned midriff. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the designer.

At another instance she was seen in the designer’s characteristic floral-printed lehenga set. The outfit was teamed with a matching dupatta, and the look was styled with statement earrings, filled-in eyebrows and hair parted at the centre.

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in this Dil-Guldasta Lehenga from the designer. The outfit was embroidered Bordeaux silk with hand-dyed silk-floss, beaten silver, velvet appliques, gold thread, rhinestones and rose-tinted crystals.

At Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding, Parineeti Chopra was seen looking lovely in a beautiful Sabyasachi lehenga. Styled by Sanjana Batra, the intricately embroidered lehenga was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and rounded out with heavy eye make-up.

Alia Bhatt turned heads and how in this lime green lehenga from the designer. Other actors also wore this but this remains the first and our favourite.

Sara Ali Khan looked resplendent in this sequin black lehenga. This was one of her first appearances during the promotion of her first film and still remains a memorable one.

What do you think of their looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd