Katrina Kaif looks lovely in this bright red dress; see pics

Katrina Kaif is someone who hardly experiments with her sartorial choices but still manages to impress the fashion police in almost every outfit. Be it a casual attire or a red carpet look, she sure knows how to make heads turn. Recently, while attending director Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen wearing a full-sleeves red dress featuring a plunging neckline. Keeping her accessories minimal, she teamed it with silver strappy heels.

While her make-up was kept minimal, her gorgeous wavy hairdo complemented her look nicely. We think she managed to pull off the outfit effortlessly.

Check out some of the pictures here:

Prior to this, the actor was seen sashaying down the airport clad in an oversized camouflage jacket that she teamed with black track pants and a black tee. Hair left casually open, black sunnies and sneakers completed the look. But we think her choice of outfit was really disappointing.

The Thugs of Hindostan actor was also seen in a floral mini dress from Zimmermann’s Resort Swim 19 collection while attending a Christmas party in Mumbai. The dress, with blouson sleeves, flared skirt and elastic cuffs looked great on her.

What do you think of Kaif’s latest look?