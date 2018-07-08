Katrina Kaif shows us how to work a chic look with this striking colour combination

Katrina Kaif went for a chic avatar during the Dabangg tour. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Katrina Kaif went for a chic avatar during the Dabangg tour. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the Dabanng tour with fellow stars, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan and others. While the ladies have been keeping their style quotient rather glamorous and maximalist during the shows, this time the Tiger Zinda Hai star decided to keep things simple, but no less attractive.

For her appearance, the actor picked an off-shoulder pinstriped monochrome number from Laveer, that was teamed with a pair of bright yellow Topshop pants. We think Kaif looked quite chic and her look was rounded out with minimal make-up and sleek middle-parted hair.

Here are some other looks of the actor from the tour

Earlier, we had seen the actor at Baba Siddiqui’s Ifftar party, where she had chosen to go with a lovely dove grey floor-length suit from Anjul Bhandari. The attire had been accentuated by a blue and red border and accented with white embroidery work. Stylist Ami Patel had kept the accessories subtle and rounded off the actor’s look with a pair of silver jhumkis and bangles.

Katrina Kaif in an Anjul Bhandari outfit.

