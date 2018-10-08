Katrina Kaif looks fierce on the cover of this fashion magazine; see pics

Katrina Kaif graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India. (Source: File Photo)

If one has to describe Katrina Kaif’s sartorial choices, it would be safe to say that it’s all-out ‘basic’. The actor, more often than not, plays it safe and it does not hurt that she looks gorgeous. But for a recent photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar India for their October issue, she decided to let the stylists do their job and we are not complaining.

Styled by Yukti Sodha, the actor looked fierce and, if one might add, sleek in a Namrata Joshipura ensemble. She carried the lace black pantsuit with elan.

The look was accessorised with a platinum chain and shoes from Louboutin. Well defined eyes and hair neatly parted at the side completed the look.

In another picture from the shoot, the actor was seen in a white Tanieya Khanuja gown with flared sleeves. Minimal make-up and dark kohl eyes rounded out the look.

In another photo, Kaif smouldered in an off-shoulder beige and white ensemble by Alpana Neeraj.

Kaif also looked ravishing in an off-shoulder Shantanu and Nikhil knotted gown. The thigh-high slit dress was complemented with Jimmy Choo shoes.

Simple, yet statement-worthy. We are totally digging her looks.

