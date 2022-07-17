scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif was a sight to behold in birthday pictures from Maldives; take a look

The actor is enjoying her time in Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, and others

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 4:17:38 pm
Katrina Kaif, Maldives, birthday picsKatrina Kaif posted photos from her 'birthday wala din' (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

When it comes to being casually-fashionable, there is no one who does it better than Katrina Kaif. The actor has served us with plenty of looks in the recent past, and we love them all!

For her 39th birthday in the Maldives, which she celebrated with husband Vicky Kaushal and a few of their close friends, she stunned us with her beauty, as she aced casual fashion. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures; take a look.

In one of the pictures, Katrina was seen wearing a black bikini and a long white shirt. She posed alone and without any makeup, looking gorgeous as ever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) 

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor was then photographed chilling with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Ileana D’ Cruz, sister Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, and Kabir Khan among others. In another click, she was seen posing with her girl gang. While actor Sharvari Wagh donned a red bikini and paired it with a yellow shirt, Ileana D’Cruz wore a long pink kaftan. They all gave major beach vacation goals.

Katrina Kaif birthday pics , Maldives The girl gang is enjoying their vacation in Maldives (Source: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

In yet another funny picture, the girl gang was seen laughing their hearts out as Sunny Kaushal photobombed the picture.

katrina Kaif, birthday, Maldives Sunny Kaushal also joined the tribe in their picture clicking spree (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Isabelle also took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with sister Katrina. Both were seen in black bikinis. While Katrina wore a white shirt, Isabelle wore a transparent bikini coverup. “Happiest of Birthdays Sister. Dearest@Katrinakaif love always,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Ileana D’Cruz hopped on the bandwagon as she, too, posted another click from their vacation. Katrina looked breathtaking in a white dress, while Ileana was seen in a black outfit; Vicky Kaushal flaunted his no-beard look. Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, and others also posed for the picture. “Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake,” the actor captioned the post.

