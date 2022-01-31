Celeb style: Katrina Kaif sets easy-breezy beach vacay fashion goals

After setting massive wedding fashion goals, Katrina Kaif is now redefining our holiday wardrobes too. The actor, who was recently in the Maldives for a shoot, is making jaws drop with her easy-breezy and chic beach ensembles that are worth recreating.

Recently, she slipped into a bright blue, neon green and white coloured sustainable swimwear set from Guapa, which was paired with a white, long sheer shirt.

Leaving her hair open in beachy waves, she accessorised the look with a dainty gold neckpiece and minimal makeup.

Prior to this, she wore a bikini co-ord set that featured nature motifs all over. She paired it with a green and white knotted shirt, elevating the look further.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, a pink and green ring, nude makeup and wavy hair completed the look.

Katrina’s look reminded us of actor Pooja Hegde who wore the similar bikini co-ords in the Maldives last week. The actor had paired the ensemble with an oversized white shirt and kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

