Monday, January 31, 2022
Celeb style: Katrina Kaif sets easy-breezy beach vacay fashion goals

The actor has us swooning over her looks in the Maldives

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 11:30:16 am
Katrina KaifKatrina looked lovely in this printed ensemble. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

After setting massive wedding fashion goals, Katrina Kaif is now redefining our holiday wardrobes too. The actor, who was recently in the Maldives for a shoot, is making jaws drop with her easy-breezy and chic beach ensembles that are worth recreating.

Recently, she slipped into a bright blue, neon green and white coloured sustainable swimwear set from Guapa, which was paired with a white, long sheer shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) 

Leaving her hair open in beachy waves, she accessorised the look with a dainty gold neckpiece and minimal makeup.

ALSO READ |Ye and Julia Fox, the new power couple in fashion?

Prior to this, she wore a bikini co-ord set that featured nature motifs all over. She paired it with a green and white knotted shirt, elevating the look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) 

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, a pink and green ring, nude makeup and wavy hair completed the look.

Katrina’s look reminded us of actor Pooja Hegde who wore the similar bikini co-ords in the Maldives last week. The actor had paired the ensemble with an oversized white shirt and kept her makeup and accessories minimal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

