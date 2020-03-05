Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja step out in similar outfits. Who wore it better?

Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif, known for keeping her style understated and chic, recently decided to experiment as she attended the press conference for the IIFA Awards. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the Bharat actor was seen in a black bodycon dress from the label Rasario. The outfit stood out for the corset-style bodice which featured vertical stripes on the waist.

The look was kept simple and rounded out with hair parted at the side.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Katrina Kaif stepped out in a black bodycon dress. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif stepped out in a black bodycon dress. (Source: APH Images)

Katrina Kaif kept the look simple. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif kept the look simple. (Source: APH Images)

Although she looked pretty, we are not too impressed with the look. The sheer nude coloured material at the waist had an odd fitting, and stood out. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had worn a similar outfit and did a better job at pulling it off. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the Neerja actor was seen in a strikingly similar dress from the label Rosie Assoulin, except it had a flowy skirt detail. The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and a dainty diamond neckpiece.

Check out the pictures here.

Who do you think looked better?

