Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan up the oomph factor as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s Indo-Persian collection

It is no secret that Bollywood celebrities love to flaunt Manish Malhotra’s collection. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, many actors have been showstoppers for the designer. This time around, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan made hearts skip a beat while walking the ramp in the latest Indo-Persian inspired collection ‘Zween’ for the Manish Malhotra Couture Show 2018. The two looked every bit regal as they walked hand-in-hand.

The 35-year-old diva donned a quintessential brown Manish Malhotra lehenga with silver embellishments. She wore a heavily adorned top with a flowing cape-jacket on her shoulders. We love the intricate work in the choli and the plunging neckline that perfectly complemented Kaif’s svelte frame. Her hair was styled in a textured wave by Amit Thakur. The look was rounded out with diamond earrings and soft smokey eyes by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair. Meanwhile, Khan wowed the onlookers in a classic black Manish Malhotra bandhgala suit.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made for a great pair at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made for a great pair at Manish Malhotra’s couture show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The pictures were shared on the official Instagram account of Manish Malhotra World. While talking about his choice of pair as the showstoppers, Malhotra told DNA, “While they have established themselves as great superstars, they are both humble and exude a subtle elegance, which reflects in their fashion choices. While Katrina embodies the soft femininity and grace, Salman has always been a man of free will, with his rugged charm and elan.”

