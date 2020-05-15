There’s no such thing as too many pretty dresses; here’s proof

What do you think about their looks? (Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Ami Patel/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about their looks? (Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Ami Patel/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

No woman ever said she had too many dresses, especially those with pretty florals that never go out of style. So its not surprising that we spot Bollywood actors in such summer outfits quite often. We have dug up some old pictures for you to take inspiration from these fashionistas.

Take a look.

The wrap dress seems like perfect summer wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The wrap dress seems like perfect summer wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was spotted in a lovely floral-printed Steve Madden dress. The wrap dress seems like the perfect summer wear. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with minimal makeup and hair styled in soft curls.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a printed dress from Vivienne Westwood, which was styled with a white Versace handbag.

Priyanka looks pretty in a printed dress from Vivienne Westwood. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka looks pretty in a printed dress from Vivienne Westwood. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai on fashion trends, working with B-Town and dealing with trolls

Do you like Sonam’s dress? (Photo: Do you like Sonam’s dress? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor / Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor looks pretty as a picture in a white dress with little prints, teamed with baby pink suede pumps.

ALSO READ | Love wearing yellow? Bookmark these ethnic looks

The red lipstick worked wonders for the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The red lipstick worked wonders for the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in this pleated skirt teamed with a printed black tee. The red lipstick worked wonders for the look.

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely lovely in a dress from the label Saloni. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the dress is perfect for summers. We love the floral print and the ruffle detail. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, minimal make-up and blush pink lipstick.

Holidaying in London, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of herself wearing a lovely black and white gingham dress. We love the messy knotted bun, the shades and the pink blingy footwear. The Mentalhood actor clearly knows how to holiday in style.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd