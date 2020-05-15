Follow Us:
Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

There’s no such thing as too many pretty dresses; here’s proof

Florals never go out of style and make for the perfect summer outfit. Bollywood actors seem to think that, too.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 11:40:28 am
celeb fashion, alia bhatt, karisma kapoor, summer fashion, summer dresses, alia bhatt photos, indian express lifestyle What do you think about their looks? (Photos: Karisma Kapoor, Ami Patel/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

No woman ever said she had too many dresses, especially those with pretty florals that never go out of style. So its not surprising that we spot Bollywood actors in such summer outfits quite often. We have dug up some old pictures for you to take inspiration from these fashionistas.

Take a look.

Katrina kaif, katrina kaif photos, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif fashion, katrina kaif fashion photos, indian express news The wrap dress seems like perfect summer wear. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif was spotted in a lovely floral-printed Steve Madden dress. The wrap dress seems like the perfect summer wear. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with minimal makeup and hair styled in soft curls.

ALSO READ | Katrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri

Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in a printed dress from Vivienne Westwood, which was styled with a white Versace handbag.

Priyanka looks pretty in a printed dress from Vivienne Westwood. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai on fashion trends, working with B-Town and dealing with trolls

Do you like Sonam’s dress? (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor looks pretty as a picture in a white dress with little prints, teamed with baby pink suede pumps.

ALSO READ | Love wearing yellow? Bookmark these ethnic looks

The red lipstick worked wonders for the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in this pleated skirt teamed with a printed black tee. The red lipstick worked wonders for the look.

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely lovely in a dress from the label Saloni. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the dress is perfect for summers. We love the floral print and the ruffle detail. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre, minimal make-up and blush pink lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

Strolling my vacation away.. 💖 #chilln #londondiaries🇬🇧

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Holidaying in London, Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of herself wearing a lovely black and white gingham dress. We love the messy knotted bun, the shades and the pink blingy footwear. The Mentalhood actor clearly knows how to holiday in style.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to ace dresses; see pics
Janhvi Kapoor knows how to ace dresses; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement