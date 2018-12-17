Star Screen Awards 2018: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty shine at the red carpet

The Star Screen Awards, 2018 just concluded and as usual, it was a star-studded event. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, several celebrities graced the red carpet making it a night to remember. And each one of them gave us some major fashion goals. In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have you covered.

Advertising

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, styled by Tanya Ghavri, looked like a vision in a heavily embellished gown from Falguni & Shane Peacock. The sheer cape added just the right amount of drama to the red carpet look. Hair styled in soft curls and a nude palette of make-up rounded out the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely lovely in a pastel shade gown by Winnie Couture. The voluminous ruffle skirt made it a perfect wear for a red carpet event. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was kept simple, sans accessories.

Shraddha Kapoor

For the event, Shraddha Kapoor picked an icy-blue, heavily embellished ensemble that was accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and a maang tika. While we like the look, it just seemed too festive for a red carpet appearance.

Advertising

Diana Penty

Diana Penty was the lady in black at the red carpet last night. We love everything about the look right from the ruffled sleeves, the belt, and the hairdo. The Amit Aggarwal creation looked great on her and she carried it off like a pro.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looked pretty in a Robert Abi Nader gown. We quite liked the plunging neckline and the sleeves detail.

What do you think about their styles?