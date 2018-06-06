Kate Spade: Family issues statement, while celebrities remember the designer and her work fondly

Kate Spade’s sudden death has jolted celebrities and common people alike as they are trying to cope with it. (Source: AP) Kate Spade’s sudden death has jolted celebrities and common people alike as they are trying to cope with it. (Source: AP)

In what has come as a shock to many, American fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment. Spade, 55, was apparently found hanging by her housekeeper. She also left behind a suicide note. According to a report in New York Times, Spade’s note was addressed to her daughter. Later her family released a statement.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time,” it read.

Later, the official Twitter handle of Kate Spade also posted an obituary.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed.

Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time.

We honour all the beauty she brought into this world.,” it read.

Spade’s sudden death has jolted celebrities and common people alike as they are trying to cope with it. Several took to social media to express their shock and disbelief.

ALSO READ | Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment; suicide suspected

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US president Bill Clinton, wrote “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart,” while Beth Behrs, American actor known for her role in the sitcom Broke Girls wrote, “I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones.”

Mindy Kaling wrote, “I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.”

Here are the tweets.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) June 5, 2018

I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Emphasising on the importance of Kate Spade handbags, one user wrote, “I’ll probably forget my first boyfriend but I’ll never forget my first Kate Spade bag and all the other items I own from that amazing brand that has shaped me to be the colorful, confident, and cheerful woman I am now! All hail Kate Spade,” while another wrote, “Kate Spade’s suicide really shows you no amount of money can buy you happiness.”

Here are some of the tweets.

I’ll probably forget my first boyfriend but I’ll never forget my first Kate Spade bag and all the other items I own from that amazing brand that has shaped me to be the colorful, confident, and cheerful woman I am now! All hail Kate Spade♠️! — Sarah Lee (@sweetestyj) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade’s suicide really shows you no amount of money can buy you happiness — Kali Towater (@kalitowater) June 6, 2018

everybody’s saying it already but kate spade’s passing is a reminder that mental illness is just as real as physical illness. you never know what someone is going through. money & success can’t buy health. look for signs that someone is hurting & help them. pay attention. — amanda (@amandasux666) June 6, 2018

Spade had started her career in the ’80s for women’s magazine Mademoiselle in Manhattan.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd