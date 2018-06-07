Kate Spade committed suicide after husband sought divorce, claims report

Designer Kate Spade passes away. (Source: File Photo) Designer Kate Spade passes away. (Source: File Photo)

Retail icon Kate Spade fell into a deep depression days before hanging herself because her husband who had moved out of their home had sought a divorce, according to a report.

The despondent 55-year-old fashion designer did not want her 24-year marriage to Andrew Spade to end, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Spade hanged herself with a scarf inside her Park Avenue home here on Tuesday morning, leaving a suicide note to her daughter Frances Beatrix Spade, 13, page six reported.

The Spades had separated and the husband was living in a nearby apartment, according to New York Post.

In Spade’s suicide note to her daughter, she suggested that Andrew Spade would know why she took her life.

“This has nothing to do with you,” the note reads in part, The Post said. “Don’t feel guilty. Ask your dad.”

Spade’s sister Reta Saffo said the fashion icon had suffered from years of depression and had refused to get treatment.

“I will say this was not unexpected by me,” Saffo wrote to the Kansas City Star newspaper.

“She was always a very excitable little girl and I felt all the stress/pressure of her brand (KS) may have flipped the switch where she eventually became full-on manic depressive.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App