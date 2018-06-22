Kate Spade’s father dies on the eve of his beloved daughter’s funeral

Kate Spade’s father Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank) sadly passed away a day before the memorial. (Source: AP) Kate Spade’s father Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank) sadly passed away a day before the memorial. (Source: AP)

After the tragic death of renowned designer Kate Spade, her father who was going through a rough patch and was facing age-related health issues died on the eve of her funeral. The late fashion designer was found dead at her home on June 5 following suicide at the age of 55. While the whole world was mourning the loss, it seems Spade’s Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank) couldn’t take the bolt. According to independent.in Spade was laid to rest in Kansas City, Missouri on June 21, but her dad sadly passed away a day before the memorial.

ALSO READ | Is Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade’s death a lesson on mental health?

Reportedly, the Brosnahan family issued a statement in which they confirmed the family’s loss. “We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr.(Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He has been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter”, said the statement. He is survived by his wife Sandy three brothers and a sister, five children and eight grandchildren.

ALSO READ | Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment; suicide suspected

Brosnahan Jr had opened up about his daughter’s death after few days and revealed how the whole family was going to miss the bright personality. While talking to local newspaper Kansas City Star he said, “I think they’re all right. We’re a large family and all close… We’ll get through it. But we certainly miss our bright, sunshiny little person.” Spade who was married to Andy Spade told media how the fashion guru was suffering from depression.

ALSO READ | Kate Spade: Family issues statement, while celebrities remember the designer and her work fondly

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already”, he said in a statement issued after her death.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd