Kate Moss’ important fashion advice to daughter Lila Grace Moss: ‘Never wear a pasty’

When it comes to the global fashion industry, Kate Moss‘ legacy runs deep. The British model, who was an icon in the 90s and is still considered to be one, recently gave an interview to British Vogue, in which she discussed everything fashion and modelling.

The 48-year-old doled out some advice to a new generation of fashion lovers, stating that she has already passed it on to her 19-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss who, earlier this year, graced the cover of British Vogue for the first time.

She told the publication that over the years, her style has “scarcely changed”. “Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close,” she was quoted as saying.

The model added that it has become a “problem” for her to go through her fashion archive, because daughter Lila has “started to wear my things, and we have to be careful!” According to her, Lila has already unearthed “a micro miniskirt” that once belonged to her mother, but she “could not fathom” wearing it, because it “showed her knickers”.

“They are so prudish nowadays,” the model remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared that once Lila had asked her about wearing nipple pasties with a sheer top, leaving her feeling “aghast”. For the uninitiated, a nipple pasty, as the name suggests, is a cover for the female nipple, which is used as a stick-on when wearing see-through dresses such as those featuring sheer fabric.

Moss said her advice to her daughter and every other fashion lover would be, “Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation.”

But, “freeing the nipple is not the only guidance she has dispensed” to her daughter. Moss told the outlet that the younger generation is “scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want”, because when it comes to fashion “you can’t have regrets”.

In September 2021, Moss’ daughter was praised for walking the Milan runway wearing an insulin pump. She had made a runway appearance for Fendi x Versace at the Milan Fashion Week with her mother, and people were surprised to see her rocking her insulin pump attached to the upper left side of her thigh, as she sashayed down the ramp in a bodysuit.

Lila, who has type 1 diabetes, had received praise online.

