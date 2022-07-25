scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Kate Moss’ important fashion advice to daughter Lila Grace Moss: ‘Never wear a pasty’

The 48-year-old doled out some advice to a new generation of fashion lovers, stating that she has already passed it on to her 19-year-old daughter

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:00:24 am
Kate Moss, Kate Moss news, Kate Moss fashion, Kate Moss and daughter on the ramp, Kate Moss daughter Lila Grace Moss, fashion advice, indian express newsKate Moss said her daughter Lila is "prudish" when it comes to her sartorial sense. (Photo: Instagram/@lilamoss)

When it comes to the global fashion industry, Kate Moss‘ legacy runs deep. The British model, who was an icon in the 90s and is still considered to be one, recently gave an interview to British Vogue, in which she discussed everything fashion and modelling.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The 48-year-old doled out some advice to a new generation of fashion lovers, stating that she has already passed it on to her 19-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss who, earlier this year, graced the cover of British Vogue for the first time.

ALSO READ |Linda Evangelista celebrates her return to modelling after facial deformation

She told the publication that over the years, her style has “scarcely changed”. “Maybe in a couple of decades, I’ll pull out the Marc Jacobs look I wore when I was 25, but at the moment it’s too close,” she was quoted as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silk Sneaker (@silksneaker)

The model added that it has become a “problem” for her to go through her fashion archive, because daughter Lila has “started to wear my things, and we have to be careful!” According to her, Lila has already unearthed “a micro miniskirt” that once belonged to her mother, but she “could not fathom” wearing it, because it “showed her knickers”.

“They are so prudish nowadays,” the model remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, she shared that once Lila had asked her about wearing nipple pasties with a sheer top, leaving her feeling “aghast”. For the uninitiated, a nipple pasty, as the name suggests, is a cover for the female nipple, which is used as a stick-on when wearing see-through dresses such as those featuring sheer fabric.

ALSO READ |Florence Pugh claps back at sexist comments on her latest look: ‘Why are you so scared of breasts?’

Moss said her advice to her daughter and every other fashion lover would be, “Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation.”

But, “freeing the nipple is not the only guidance she has dispensed” to her daughter. Moss told the outlet that the younger generation is “scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want”, because when it comes to fashion “you can’t have regrets”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Moss Agency (@katemossagency)

In September 2021, Moss’ daughter was praised for walking the Milan runway wearing an insulin pump. She had made a runway appearance for Fendi x Versace at the Milan Fashion Week with her mother, and people were surprised to see her rocking her insulin pump attached to the upper left side of her thigh, as she sashayed down the ramp in a bodysuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

Lila, who has type 1 diabetes, had received praise online.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Kuwait returnee admitted to Hyderabad hospital with monkeypox-like symptoms

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic
Opinion

Droupadi Murmu: A President for the Republic

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s birthday: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement