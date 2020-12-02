Kate Moss features on this British magazine 28 years after cover debut

Kate Moss made her debut on the magazine cover in 1993. (file)

Popular English model Kate Moss has made it to the cover of the January 2021 issue of British Vogue, marking 28 years since her debut on the cover.

For the upcoming issue, the magazine has released two covers that were photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, reported The Independent.

On the cover, the 46-year-old model appears in a sleeveless black crop top and a pair of Versace trousers from the clothing brand’s spring/summer 2021 collection. Kate’s look is accessorised with a black beret and golden bangle worn on the upper arm.

For the second cover, Kate donned green chiffon gown with a plunging neckline, accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

The magazine also released a special Q&A video in which celebs like Marc Jacobs, Rota Ora, and Sir Elton John, among others ask Kate various questions.

On being asked about the steps she was taking to fight climate change, Kate replied, “I do all the basic things but also I’ve just bought some land and I think I’m going to build a forest.”

Meanwhile, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, was quoted as saying, “If 2020 has taught us something of what we can expect from 2021, it is that it will be unpredictable. But I can say this much with certainty – there will always be Kate Moss. Almost 28 years since her Vogue debut, Kate’s eternal chic once again finds its way onto our cover this month – a fact I find both thrilling and deeply comforting.”

