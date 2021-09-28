scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Milan Fashion Week: Kate Moss, daughter Lila walk the same runway for Fendi x Versace

While Lila walked in a swimsuit and an embellished boxy jacket, Kate wore a black cutout dress and a printed robe.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 8:30:06 pm
Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Kate Moss and daughter, Kate Moss Milan Fashion Week, Lila Moss Milan Fashion Week, Fendi x Versace, Fendace, indian express newsModels Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss. (Photos: Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

Kate Moss and her daughter Lila were a powerful sight on the runway, where they both walked at a special Fendi x Versace event during the recently-concluded Milan Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo were joined by other models as well, but it was special to see the 18-year-old take up after her supermodel mother.

ALSO READ |Meet Fendace: Fendi and Versace present joint fashion collection

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lila Grace (@lilamoss)

While Lila walked in a swimsuit and an embellished boxy jacket, Kate, 47, who was joined by supermodel friend Amber Valletta, wore a black cutout dress and a printed robe. Both Lila and Kate wore matching gold Fendi logo necklaces.

Fendace, Milan Fashion Week, Kate Moss Models Amber Valletta and Kate Moss present creations from the Versace by Fendi collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 26, 2021. (Versace and Fendi/Handout via REUTERS)

This, however, is not the first time that they walked the ramp for the same show. A Page Six report states that the mother-daughter duo had walked together for Kim Jones’ Fendi couture debut in February this year. In fact, Lila has also made a few solo runway appearances since making her debut for Miu Miu in October 2020.

Previously, Kate had opened up about supporting her daughter, telling Today in 2018 that she was “leaving it up to [Lila]” on whether she wanted to enter the fashion industry. “I will support her, obviously. I will be her momager! She can if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”

ALSO READ |‘Looks like great-grandma went to the Met Gala’: The unique story behind A$AP Rocky’s quilt outfit

According to a Vogue report, Donatella Versace’s invitation on the closing day of the Milan spring/summer 2022 shows read: “Please join me for an intimate creative experience.” Scores of people tuned in from around the world to watch the ‘Fendace’ show, which also had the likes of supermodels Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Campbell on the runway, with actors Elizabeth Hurley, Addison Rae and Demi Moore watching from the audience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

