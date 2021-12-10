scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Kate Middleton’s latest Christmas concert look a secret tribute to the Queen? Find out

Kate looked pretty as a picture in a festive, Christmas-special red dress by Catherine Walker

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 4:30:19 pm
Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton Christmas concert look, Kate Middleton tribute to Queen, Kate Middleton red dress, Kate Middleton earrings, indian express newsKate has worn the earrings on a few other occasions, too. (Photo: Instagram/@themountbattenwindsors)

The British royal family has a reputation of mixing clothes with sentiment, leaving subtle hints like breadcrumbs in honour of family members.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has quite an enviable wardrobe. Every time she steps out, she allows her outfits to make news — be it pushing for sustainability in fashion, or making sure she gives a subtle nod to her family members.

This time, she tried to make the Queen — Prince William’s grandmother — feel special.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton Christmas concert look, Kate Middleton tribute to Queen, Kate Middleton red dress, Kate Middleton earrings, indian express news Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

In her recent public engagement, Kate looked pretty as a picture in a festive, Christmas-special red dress by Catherine Walker. It was part of a Christmas carol concert on Wednesday in Westminster Abbey, where there was a lot of music, decorations and general cheer and happiness.

The duchess’ dress featured bow detailing, and she accessorised with a pair of sapphire and diamond fringe earrings that purportedly belong in her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth’s collection. The earrings were once in possession of the Queen’s mother — late Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Addicted (@royaladdicted_new)

A People report mentions that Kate has worn the earrings on a few other occasions, too. This week, she hosted the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute to those who served during the pandemic.

The duchess was joined by her husband the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and many other members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton Christmas concert look, Kate Middleton tribute to Queen, Kate Middleton red dress, Kate Middleton earrings, indian express news Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Interestingly, the Queen, seemingly impressed by her granddaughter-in-law’s holiday event effort, offered her support by donating Christmas trees from Windsor Great Park to help decorate the Abbey.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton Christmas concert look, Kate Middleton tribute to Queen, Kate Middleton red dress, Kate Middleton earrings, indian express news Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge meet children as they leave following the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

