Kate Middleton’s $135 million tiara: The royal history behind Princess Diana’s favourite heirloom

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Some jewels are remembered for their sparkle. Others become iconic because of the people who wear them and the stories they carry. Kate Middleton’s latest appearance in Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara brings both together.
At a state banquet at Windsor Castle honouring Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, the Princess of Wales paired a butter-yellow Elie Saab gown with the historic diamond-and-pearl headpiece, famously worn by Princess Diana. The tiara is reportedly valued at $135 million, although this figure has not been independently established.
Commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913, the tiara has been worn by several generations of the British royal family. But what makes it so special beyond its reported price tag?
We reached out to Sunny Kumar Singh, founder and CEO of DAIMANTÉ, to dig deeper into the allure behind this million-dollar accessory. As the diamond expert reveals, its appeal lies in its intricate craftsmanship, distinctive design and remarkable history. Let’s understand more below.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
From Queen Mary to Princess Diana and Kate Middleton
Queen Mary commissioned the Lover’s Knot Tiara from British jewellery house Garrard. Its design features “intricate diamond-set arches with open heart-shaped motifs and 19 suspended baroque pearls.”
“The contrast between the brilliance of the diamonds and the softer lustre of the pearls gives it a distinctive character,” Singh tells indianexpress.com.
The tiara’s appeal goes beyond its design. Having been worn by Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Singh believes, it represents a continuing tradition of royal jewellery.
Princess Diana famously wore the headpiece, helping make it recognisable worldwide. Kate has continued its legacy, wearing it on several occasions since her first appearance in it in 2015.
“What is most compelling about the Lover’s Knot Tiara is that its relevance has endured across generations,” Singh notes. “It was created more than a century ago, yet it continues to feel distinctive and recognisable today.”
Is the tiara really worth $135 million?
The Lover’s Knot Tiara is reportedly valued at $135 million, but its significance cannot be measured by the diamonds and pearls alone.
“A historic tiara’s value is determined by much more than the diamonds and pearls it contains,” Singh explains.
He says a royal heirloom differs from a contemporary diamond tiara because of its origin, lineage and legacy. Its documented history, original maker, previous owners and cultural significance can all contribute to its value.
The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara offers another example, as Singh notes. Originally presented to Queen Mary in 1893, it later became closely associated with Queen Elizabeth II, who wore it frequently.
Beyond the British royal collection, a 19th-century natural pearl and diamond tiara reportedly sold for approximately US$1.15 million in 2023, according to the supplied expert inputs. Its sale illustrates how rarity, craftsmanship and documented provenance can contribute to a jewel’s value.
For Singh, fine jewellery’s significance goes beyond its monetary worth.
“Exceptional craftsmanship gives a piece its physical beauty, but the stories, memories and associations it gathers over time give it another dimension,” he says.
“The Lover’s Knot is a wonderful example of how jewellery can preserve heritage while remaining relevant to the present.”
Its diamonds and pearls may catch the eye, but its journey through generations is what keeps the story of this royal heirloom alive.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.