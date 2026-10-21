Kate Middleton’s $135 million tiara: The royal history behind Princess Diana’s favourite heirloom

Some jewels are remembered for their sparkle. Others become iconic because of the people who wear them and the stories they carry. Kate Middleton’s latest appearance in Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara brings both together.

At a state banquet at Windsor Castle honouring Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, the Princess of Wales paired a butter-yellow Elie Saab gown with the historic diamond-and-pearl headpiece, famously worn by Princess Diana. The tiara is reportedly valued at $135 million, although this figure has not been independently established.

Commissioned by Queen Mary in 1913, the tiara has been worn by several generations of the British royal family. But what makes it so special beyond its reported price tag?