Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth II’s jewels for Remembrance Day service

Kate Middleton wore the Queen's pair of earrings for a Remembrance Day event. (Source: AP)

Kate Middleton recently stepped out wearing a pair of diamond and pearl earrings. Turns out, the earrings actually belong to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Cambridge was attending a commemorative service on the occasion of Remembrance Day that is observed to honour the armed forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans who were involved in the two world wars and in later conflicts.

Kate appeared in a black Alexander McQueen coat with big white buttons, and a black Philip Treacy hat, teamed with the egg-shaped pearls, reported harpersbazaar.com.

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly spotted wearing this pair of pearl earrings during a royal walkabout in 1977, in honour of the Silver Jubilee.

This is, however, not the first time that the Duchess was spotted wearing the Queen’s jewels. She was seen wearing the pair in 2019 at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph,” Kensington Palace mentioned in its official Instagram account.

Read| Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a floral face mask; check out the cost

“This year the Royal British Legion encouraged us all to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom,” it added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd