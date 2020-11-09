Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth II’s jewels for Remembrance Day service

Kate Middleton recently stepped out wearing a pair of diamond and pearl earrings. Turns out, the earrings actually belong to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duchess of Cambridge was attending a commemorative service on the occasion of Remembrance Day that is observed to honour the armed forces community, the British and Commonwealth veterans who were involved in the two world wars and in later conflicts.
Kate appeared in a black Alexander McQueen coat with big white buttons, and a black Philip Treacy hat, teamed with the egg-shaped pearls, reported harpersbazaar.com.
Queen Elizabeth was reportedly spotted wearing this pair of pearl earrings during a royal walkabout in 1977, in honour of the Silver Jubilee.
This is, however, not the first time that the Duchess was spotted wearing the Queen’s jewels. She was seen wearing the pair in 2019 at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph,” Kensington Palace mentioned in its official Instagram account.
On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. This year the @RoyalBritishLegion encouraged us all to to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. Swipe to see more from across the UK: Image 3: Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster. Image 4: D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944. Image 5: Veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth. Image 6: A camera phone is set up to film and live-stream a closed and socially distanced remembrance service at Exeter Cathedral. Image 7: Seymour ‘Bill’ Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings joins neighbours in the street to observe the two minutes silence. Image 8: The National Memorial Arboretum, where a virtual Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast online.
“This year the Royal British Legion encouraged us all to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom,” it added.
