At BAFTA 2023, Kate Middleton champions sustainability in a recycled Alexander McQueen outfit

It needs no retelling that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is a champion of sustainability and as such, is often seen repeating her outfits. But that does not mean that her looks seem stale and outdated as she ensures to style them differently each time. In keeping with the same, Kate stepped out in an Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown — which hawk-eyed fashionistas were quick to point out that she had first worn for an event in 2019 — for BAFTA 2023, with husband the Prince of Wales.

Kate’s latest appearance in the white, one-shoulder, floor-length gown with a cinched-in waist was tweaked just a bit to make it look fresh. The floral shoulder detailing seen in the 2019 appearance was replaced with an elegant draping of matching white fabric. The Princess opted for a black and white look this time and paired her gown with opera black gloves and a black clutch.

Prince William and Kate at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Prince William and Kate at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

What caught everyone’s eye was Kate’s pair of golden cascading floral earrings by Zara, which also added an element of bling to her elegant look. The royal is often spotted opting for affordable clothing and accessories, making her extremely relatable to the masses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Joan (@royallyinspired)

William, meanwhile, stuck to a classic black-tie dress code in a velvet tuxedo.

This is, however, not the first time that the Princess of Wales has repeated her outfit at the BAFTAs. In 2020, she had reworn a white-and-gold Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore for 2012 BAFTAs, in adherence to the “sustainable fashion” theme that year.

Kate paired her Alexander McQueen gown with $27.90 Zara earrings. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Kate paired her Alexander McQueen gown with $27.90 Zara earrings. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Taking a cue from Kate, you too can build a sustainable wardrobe. The 41-year-old opts for classic items that she keeps repeating. Kate also doesn’t shy away from repeating statement dresses like her beautiful designer gowns and liven up her style by going with certain tweaks.

Prince William has been the president of BAFTA since his appointment in 2010. The prince and princess often visit the awards function that is touted as the Oscars of the UK. The couple last attended the awards ceremony in 2020.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!