Kate Middleton stuns in red coat and heeled boots; sets winter style goals

Kate Middleton knows how to make a powerful statement with her style choices, every time she steps out. The princess of Wales’ sartorial picks are always on point, and she impressed us yet again — this time in a red coat — as she rooted on England at the Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal match at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England.

Kate looked ravishing in the long red coat worn over a burgundy turtleneck sweater and a pleated skirt. She paired the look with burgundy boots and accessorised with a pair of dainty pearl drop earrings and a sapphire ring. Kate wore her hair down in soft curls and also sported a crimson poppy pin, a floral badge typically worn in November for the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Day, commemorating the military members who laid their lives for the nation during wars.

The princess braved the cold and rain to attend the match as England took on Papua New Guinea. According to reports, Kate met with key representatives of the World Cup social impact program which, since its launch in 2018, has raised more than 25 million pounds to empower players from different walks of life and strengthen mental health.

It marked her first rugby match since she took over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU). As Kate took on her new role in February this year, she visited Twickenham Stadium and met players, coaches, and referees from the men’s and women’s squads. Also, she participated in a line-out play, where a player can be hoisted in the air by their teammates to receive a ball after it goes out of the field of play.

The Rugby League World Cup 2022 marks a breakthrough moment in the history of the tournament, with the men’s, women’s, and wheelchair World Cup competitions being staged alongside one another for the first time.

A few days ago, the princess was spotted in a similar look as she made an appearance with Prince William in Scarborough, North Yorkshire. She sported a light brown turtleneck dress and styled it with a matching trench coat, nude heels and a brown handbag. She was also seen wearing a bright red poppy pin on her coat’s lapel.

