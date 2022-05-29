scorecardresearch
Kate Middleton’s royal garden party outfit a nod to Harry and Meghan?

Ahead of the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in the country, Kate was photographed in a custom mint green dress for the last royal garden party at Buckingham Palace

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 6:20:30 pm
Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton royal garden party, Kate Middleton dress, Kate Middleton fascinator, Kate Middleton Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Prince Harry, Kate Middleton fashion, indian express newsBritain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS)

The British royal family is famous for making statements through their fashion subtleties. From the colour of an outfit to the accessories worn for a particular occasion, everything is meticulously planned.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, it seems, is the latest member of the family to have made a fashionable nod to fellow members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who long left the UK after resigning from posts of senior members of the royal household.

Ahead of the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in the country, Kate was photographed in a custom mint green dress for the last royal garden party at Buckingham Palace this year. Designed by a private dressmaker, she re-wore this stunning calf-length dress as she smiled for the cameras and greeted the public.

The dress featured long puffy sleeves and a square bodice with buttons. The duchess also wore a pair of suede Jimmy Choo pumps and carried a matching clutch bag to complete the look. According to reports, she had previously worn this dress to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ Investiture in 2019.

What stood out, however, was the royal’s fascinator. According to an Independent report, the mint green accessory was a Philip Treacy fascinator with a floral applique on the side.

If you notice closely, its design is nearly similar to the one that she wore in 2018, at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which was also a Philip Treacy featuring white with cream roses.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton royal garden party, Kate Middleton dress, Kate Middleton fascinator, Kate Middleton Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Prince Harry, Kate Middleton fashion, indian express news Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Source: AP Images)

While a lot has happened since the Sussexes moved out of the UK to settle in the US with their children — including rumours of estrangement with the Cambridge royals Prince William and Kate — it seems they are returning to celebrate the queen’s platinum jubilee next week.

As such, it is heartening to see Duchess Kate make a nod to them, since this is also the first time she will get to meet their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born June 2021.

