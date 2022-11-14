scorecardresearch
Kate Middleton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth with her jewels at Remembrance Day event

Before this, Kate had worn the same jewellery for Queen's state funeral in September and during Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Source: Reuters)

The royal family marked their first Remembrance Day event since the death of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. But, the family members are making sure they keep the late Queen close to their hearts as they paid a poignant tribute to her this weekend. While King Charles III laid a special wreath in her honour at The Cenotaph, Kate Middleton turned up wearing meaningful pieces of jewellery that once belonged to her late grandmother-in-law.

Opting for an all-black sombre ensemble by Self-Portrait for the solemn event, the Princess of Wales accessorised her look with the Queen’s Bahrain pearl drop earrings and a four-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond piece in the centre.

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Source: AP)

According to thecourtjeweller.com, the earrings are made using a shell of seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth by the Hakim of Bahrain on her wedding to Prince Philip. Shortly after the royal wedding, two of these Bahraini pearls were used to make a new pair of earrings. They feature round diamond studs from which diamonds are suspended. The pearls are used as drops on the earrings.

Britain’s Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Source: Reuters)

The pearls used to make the four-strand pearl necklace, on the other hand, were reportedly a gift from the Japanese government when she made a state visit to the nation during the 1970s.

Before this, Kate had worn the same jewellery for Queen’s state funeral in September and during Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

For her second appearance on the Remembrance Day weekend, Kate chose to wear a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings from her mother-in-law Princess Diana‘s collection. The earrings feature curves of various cuts of diamonds with a cluster of marquise-cut stones in the centre. A single pearl hangs from the stones.

kate middleton Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph, in London (Source: Reuters)

Dressed in a pleated black coat dress from Catherine Walker, she joined Queen Consort Camilla on the balcony to watch the wreath-laying ceremony.

kate, camilla Britain’s Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London (Source: Reuters)

