Kate Middleton re-wears green coat dress for Christmas; Queen Consort Camilla keeps it bright in blue

In keeping with Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas tradition, the royal family members — including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales along with their kids, and others — assembled at Sandringham House, where the late monarch traditionally spent her Christmas, and walked to St Mary Magdalene Church for the morning service. As always, we couldn’t help but notice the head-turning style of the women of the royal family, especially Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Princess of Wales served lessons in sustainability as she re-wore a green Alexander McQueen coat dress that she previously donned during an engagement at Bradford’s City Hall in January 2020. Looking super chic, the dark green high-necked dress featured pockets on the front and gold buttons on the wrist. It was teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat and high-heeled boots. To accessorise, Kate wore a pair of dangling gold earrings, black gloves, and a black clutch.

Prince Louis and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk (Source: AP) Prince Louis and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk (Source: AP)

Marking her first Christmas as Queen Consort, Camilla grabbed attention in a deep blue coat dress featuring a front slit. It was paired with a feathered hat, a sparkling brooch, black leather gloves and black boots. In keeping with her effortless style, Camilla added the finishing touches with understated makeup and let the festive outfit steal all the spotlight.

Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George attend the Royal Family’s Christmas Day service (Source: Reuters) Britain’s King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George attend the Royal Family’s Christmas Day service (Source: Reuters)

King Charles, on the other hand, kept it winter-perfect in a long brown khaki overcoat worn over a light purple shirt and grey pants. A pair of black shoes and a printed tie added to his suave look.

Kate was joined by her husband Prince William who looked effortlessly dapper in a long navy blazer worn over a white shirt, a blue tie and a pair of navy trousers. A pair of black shoes completed his look.

Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince William, right, Prince George, centre, and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk (Source: AP) Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince William, right, Prince George, centre, and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk (Source: AP)

Taking a leaf from mom Kate’s statement style, Princess Charlotte, too, opted for a maroon coat dress and paired it with black stockings and black footwear.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas day service (Source: AP) Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate, Princess of Wales leave after attending the Christmas day service (Source: AP)

