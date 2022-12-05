scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Kate Middleton wore one of Princess Diana’s famous accessories to 2022 Earthshot Prize awards; see pics

Along with her husband Prince William, Kate attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston in an earthly colour: an off-the-shoulder mint green gown with long sleeves

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton in US, Kate Middleton choker, Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton emerald choker, Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize awards, indian express newsBritain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. (REUTERS/Katherine Taylor)
Kate Middleton has a sterling sense of fashion and she knows exactly what it is that would look good on her.

The Princess of Wales, through her numerous public appearances, has proven time and again that her sartorial sense is superlative and incomparable. There have hardly been occasions where she has been spotted doing a fashion faux pas; Kate’s recent appearances from her US visit are eye-catching, too.

The Duchess of Cambridge, in one of her stunning evening looks, remembered and paid tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana, who was the erstwhile Princess of Wales and hailed for her fashion sense and splendid accessories.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton in US, Kate Middleton choker, Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton emerald choker, Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize awards, indian express news Princess of Wales attends the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston. (REUTERS/Katherine Taylor)

Along with her husband Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and the Prince of Wales, Kate attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston in an earthly colour: an off-the-shoulder mint green gown with long sleeves.

Interestingly, making a case for sustainable fashion once again, the senior royal wore the Sabina Maxi Dress from Solace London that retails at £427 or INR 42,763. According to a Daily Mail report, Kate decided to rent the dress from online designer rental platform ‘HURR’.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton in US, Kate Middleton choker, Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton emerald choker, Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize awards, indian express news Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Awards. (REUTERS/Katherine Taylor)

With her hair left loose with a side partition and dark eye makeup — along with a creamy base — the mother-of-three looked absolutely stunning. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was that she accessorised the look with a diamond and emerald choker that once belonged to Diana; Kate also wore emerald drop earrings.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton in US, Kate Middleton choker, Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton emerald choker, Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize awards, indian express news Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, in Boston. (REUTERS/Katherine Taylor)

Believed to be worth more than $15m, the accessory was last seen on Diana herself. She last wore it as a necklace in 1996, but before that Diana famously wore it as a headband in 1985 while touring Australia with her husband, the then-Prince Charles.

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton news, Kate Middleton in US, Kate Middleton choker, Kate Middleton tribute to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton emerald choker, Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize awards, indian express news Believed to be worth more than $15m, the accessory was last seen on Diana herself. (Photo: Twitter/@Catheri18498800)

The story behind why she wore the neck piece as a head accessory is interesting, too. According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Diana is said to have tried to put the choker on, but it refused to slip down her head. And because she was in a hurry to get ready for a gala dinner in Melbourne, she was talked into wearing the necklace stuck over her head as a headpiece by Canadian diplomat Victor Chapman.

Queen Elizabeth II, her mother-in-law, was purportedly unhappy. She was fond of the choker and had gifted it to Diana for her wedding, after having inherited it herself from her grandmother Queen Mary in 1953.

